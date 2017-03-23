More S8 leaks emerge ahead of official launch

The S8 has been given the full leakage treatment ahead of its official launch, but that doesn't mean there's not time to get a few more pre-release images in.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next flagship next week, but this week we've already seen the screen resolution seemingly revealed, alongside what could be our first look at the DeX docking station.

And now, following some tweets earlier in the week that appeared to reveal the phone's colour options, prolific leaker Evan Blass has given us a couple of new images to drool over.

Yes, the journalist otherwise known as @evleaks has provided us with what looks like our clearest glimpse of the S8 so far, in a shot accompanied by the text: "Galaxy-branded (U.S. model)."

It follows an earlier tweet from Blass which gave us a very clear look at the front of the upcoming handset, but this is the first time we're seeing what looks like an official render of both the front and back of the phone with the Galaxy S8 branding on the rear.

At this point, there's not much a photo of the S8 can do to surprise us, seeing as the rumours of an enlarged screen, no home button, and reduced bezels all seem to have been proven accurate over and over again.

But there's no doubt Samsung's next phone is going to be a design triumph, as was the case with the Galaxy S7, so we're not complaining at another look at the S8.

Blass also followed up an earlier tweet where he gave away what are likely to be the colour options for the phone (Black Sky, Orchid Grey, and Arctic Silver) with a new colour-focused tweet.

This time, as you can see, a Gold colour option was included, suggesting Samsung has plans beyond the three hues originally revealed by Blass.

Different colours for different markets? Perhaps. At this point, that's one thing that actually remains unconfirmed about the S8.

But with the official launch scheduled for March 29, there's not long to wait until all is revealed, so stay tuned to TrustedReviews for the latest.

Let us know what you think of all the leaking in the comments.