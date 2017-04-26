Latest alleged iPhone 8 leak adds intrigue to Apple’s Touch ID dilemma

We’ve seen an influx of iPhone 8 schematics, concept art and dummy cases in the last week or so, even though the phone itself might not arrive until the end 2017.

However, rather than clarify matters, it's one of those instances where, as the saying goes, you cannot see the wood for the trees.

Today’s purported leak (below) brings more schematics that, if accurate, could shed more light on the speculation surrounding the 10th annual iPhone release.

Related: iPhone 7 Plus review

The plans appear to show a big wireless charging pad on the rear of the device, while the rumored relocated Touch ID fingerprint sensor is nowhere to be seen.

Reports in the last few weeks have continually poured cold water on a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, so this is no surprise.

However, there’s no escaping the challenges Apple faces in integrating the security tech, should it opt for an edge-to-edge OLED display with no physical home button.

Some reports have even suggested the issue could cause Apple to drop Touch ID completely, although that too appears unlikely given how integral it has come to services like Apple Pay.

The image, which was shared on Twitter by leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer, also shows a dual camera lens with a vertical set-up.

That compares to the side-by-side array within the iPhone 7 Plus.

What do you think Apple is planning for Touch ID? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.