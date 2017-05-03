Monaco v Juventus free live stream: We preview tonight's big Champions League semi-final and answer key questions, like how to watch it on TV or online and what time is Monaco v Juve?

The 2016/17 football season is drawing to an end, but not before Europe crowns a new continental champion.

Real Madrid are now favourites to lift this year's Champions League trophy, following an emphatic drubbing of rivals Athetlico Madrid, but don't rule out the two excellent teams competing tonight – Juventus and Monaco.

Who will head to the June 3 final in Cardiff? Here's how to find out.

What time is Monaco v Juventus?

Tonight's match takes place at the Stade Louis II in France, with kick-off set for 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm EDT.

Monaco v Juventus TV channel

When it comes to UK TV rights, we're in BT Sport exclusive territory here. TV coverage starts at 7pm BST on BT Sport 2, but it's not all bad news...

Because tonight's match is one of BT Sport's selected 'free-to-air' Champions League games, meaning it's available to non-subscribers for free via BT Sport Showcase on the following channels.

Freeview: Channel 59

Channel 59 Sky: Channel 414

Channel 414 Virgin: Channel 548

Monaco v Juventus free live stream

If you can't access BT Sport through your TV, you’ll also be able to watch via the BT.com website on Mac or PC. And once again, it's free!

From 7pm, just navigate to this page, tap the live stream banner, and you're away

BT Sport also has mobile apps for iOS and Android enabling you to watch on your smartphone or tablet.

That's all there is to it, we hope you enjoy the match.

Can Juve or Monaco derail Real Madrid? Share your thoughts in the comments below.