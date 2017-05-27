F1 Monaco Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch all the GP action online – and in 4K

The 2017 Formula One season continues with the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. Here’s a complete guide to how to watch the race.

This weekend the Monaco Grand Prix will be taking place at the Monte Carlo street circuit, with Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Valterri Bottas all set to compete.

The race itself has taken place since 1929 and Vettel will be looking to keep his top spot in the Driver’s Championship when it takes place again this Sunday.

Here's all you need to know about the race:

Monaco Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

The main race takes place at 1pm UK time on Sunday, May 28, but there's still a practice and qualifying session to go.

Here’s the full schedule:

Practice 3 – Saturday, 10am

Qualifying – Saturday, 1pm

Grand Prix – Sunday, 1pm

Monaco Grand Prix Live: How to watch the race online and on TV

As usual, Sky is the place to catch every second of the action, from pratices to qualifying to the actual race. But Channel 4 also has coverage this time around.

If you're a Sky customer with the right package, you'll be able to watch the race in 4K, as long as you have a 4K-ready TV and a 2TB Sky Q box.

Got all that? Then head over to Sky Channel 408, where you'll find additional driver cam viewpoints available using Sky's Race Control feature, which is accessed via the Red Button. This also provides the pitman channel, a driver tracker, and an up-to-date timing page.

If you want to watch the coverage online, the Sky Go service is the way to go. You can watch on your laptop or PC through your browser by heading over to the official site.

Those of you looking to keep up to date via mobile should download the Sky Go app, which is available on both iOS and Android. Here are the links:

If you haven't got a Sky subscription, your best bet is to watch the race and the practices and qualifying on Channel 4. Of course, there's always the All 4 service for watching online, and those on mobile can download the All 4 app for both iOS and Android:

All 4 app: Android | iOS

And that's all you need to know! Enjoy the race.

Tell us your predictions for the Monaco GP in the comments below.