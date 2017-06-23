Modern Warfare Remastered standalone confirmed, PS4 users get first shot

Activision has confirmed the rumored standalone edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remastered will be available exclusively on PS4 from next week.

The game can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store for $40 on June 27, enabling fans of the series to indulge in the full campaign mode and all 16 multiplayer maps.

There’s also a variety map pack that comes at an extra $15, and a physical edition of the game that will be hitting stores, which explains the retail box spied earlier this week.

The standalone release comes after Activision rolled out the new high definition edition along last year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare as a bonus for those buying the deluxe edition.

Since then, the title has been in demand from loyal fans of the series who didn’t like the idea of forking out the extra scratch to play the weird Call of Duty ‘in space’ installment.

One of the most highly regarded console games ever, Modern Warfare will be a welcome addition to many PS4 owners’ libraries.

There’s no concrete news on the Xbox One and PC versions right now, but given it’s only a timed exclusive we’d expect it to arrive in a month.

Will you be snapping up Modern Warfare Remastered and reliving the series' glory days in gorgeous HD? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.