Modern Warfare Remastered set to receive four new maps

Activision plans to add the Call of Duty 4 Variety Map Pack to Modern Warfare Remastered next week.

Carrying the very same name as the downloadable content released nine years ago, the variety map pack will add four new battlegrounds previously found in the iconic shooter.

These include Broadcast, Chinatown, Creek and Killhouse. The $15 expansion will also feature 10 rare supply drops normally obtained through in-game currency. A UK price point is yet to be confirmed.

You can check out full descriptions of all the new additions on the Activision Blog.

Related: Persona 5 Preview

As is always the case with Call of Duty DLC nowadays, the Variety Map Pack will have 30 days of exclusivity on PS4 when it launches on March 21, coming to Xbox One and PC thereafter.

The Variety Map Pack originally launched back in April 2008 for Xbox 360 where it sold a staggering 1 million copies in just nine days.

Modern Warfare Remastered was arguably the highlight of last year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and is still exclusive to the game’s Legacy Edition. Activision is yet to mention any plans for an individual release.

Watch: Nintendo Switch Review

What’s your favourite map for the original Modern Warfare? Let us know in the comments.