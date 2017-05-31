Modern Warfare Remastered has yet another standalone listing appear

Amazon Japan has joined the growing list of retailers offering up a standalone version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered.

The still unannounced solo outing is currently available exclusively through the legacy edition of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

First spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, Modern Warfare Remastered is set to launch for PS4 on June 20, according to the Amazon listing.

Much like the Gamefly listing that emerged in previous weeks, Amazon Japan also lists the Xbox One version with a July 20 release.

With so many listings of the solo release emerging lately, we wouldn’t be surprised if Activision plans to reveal it at E3 later next month.

E3 2017 will also see the first gameplay showcase of Call of Duty: World War 2, including the unveiling of its much-anticipated Nazi Zombies mode.

Sledgehammer Games is handling this year’s entry in the blockbuster shooter franchise as it returns to its muddy, trench-filled roots. It'll certainly be a nice parallel to the futuristic space-hopping to be found in Destiny 2.

