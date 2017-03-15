Modern Warfare Remastered celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in style

Activision has announced it will be adding all new St. Patrick’s Day themed content to celebrate the annual occasion this week.

Coming as part of an event titled ‘Shamrock and Awe,” players have until April 3 to gain access to a bunch of free skins, camos and more as part of the celebrations through exclusive supply drops.

Described as Modern Warfare Remastered's first seasonal event, we may see the popular shooter celebrate more festive landmarks in the future such as Easter, Halloween and Christmas.

Players will have until April 3 to gain access to the following content, which is when the event itself will expire.

FREE SUPPLY DROPS

So that pot of gold we mentioned? It’s actually emerald green, rectangular, and looks like a Supply Drop. That’s right, we’ve got themed Supply Drops throughout Operation: Shamrock & Awe, and we’re making one available for free each week when you log in.

Note: Only one free Supply Drop per week, and they don’t stack up, so make sure you check in and download by Sunday at 11:59pm PST every week between now and the end of Operation: Shamrock & Awe or you’ll miss out.

DOWNPOUR TURNS INTO DAYBREAK

Besides being known for its long sightlines, mounted machine guns, and sneaky peripheral routes, Downpour is a map also known for its fierce weather. But a bit of luck has landed on your side as the clouds have parted and shed sunlight on this map. Daybreak is a free map, available only during Operation: Shamrock & Awe, that turns Downpour upside down and replaces it with a lush, green countryside filled with St. Paddy’s décor and a rainbow, naturally.

FREE SEASONAL CAMOS

Daybreak also comes with a nice bonus that you won’t have to catch a leprechaun to unlock. Complete the in-game challenges on the map and you can earn two exclusive St. Paddy’s-themed camos for your weapons: the Shamrockin’ “Folium” and the rainbowtized “Prism.” There are different challenges to unlock the camos for each of the weapon classes, but those challenges disappear when Operation: Shamrock & Awe is over.

GET GRAVES

As part of Operation: Shamrock & Awe, three new themed collections will provide you with St. Patrick’s Day theme reticles, camos, calling cards, and emblems. Each set will also include a bounty for completing the set: assemble the “Luck” collection to earn a new character, “Leprechaun” rewards you with a Shillelagh melee weapon, and “Pot o’ Gold” gives you a unique calling card worth fightin’ for.

But that’s not all. If you craft or unlock all three themed collections, you’ll also unlock Darren “Graves” Cosgrave as a playable character for the first time ever! That’s right, you can put the master of the Depot right into your loadout. However, he’s available for a limited time as part of Operation: Shamrock & Awe which expires after April 2, so get busy.

Will you be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with COD4? Let us know in the comments.