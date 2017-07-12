Is Mobdro the new Kodi? Here's how to download the 2017 APK

Mobdro APK: How to download the Mobdro app on Android devices

By now, you've probably heard of Kodi, but what about new streaming rival Mobdro? Our guide reveals all you need to know about the Mobdro app, including where to download the APK for your Android device.

Kodi isn't dead. Far from it. But the popular HTPC (Home Theatre PC) platform is at the centre – rightly or wrongly – of a complex piracy debate, leading many streamers to seek alternatives to the Artist Formerly Known as XBMC.

Enter Mobdro, a streaming app that's easy to install on most Android devices, including not only phones but Android-based TV devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Google's latest Chromecast dongle, the Chromecast 2.

Put simply, Mobdro is a "tool" that scans the internet and identifies streams of things like films, TV shows, and live sport, presenting them on your Android device in a tidy, easy to use manner.

Best of all, it's largely free – the exception is getting it on Chromecast, which will require a Premium Mobdro subscription.

So while not listed in Google's official Play app store, the APK is readily available via the Mobdro website – all you really need to do to download it on your device, whether that's a handset or streaming gadget, is enable 'Unknown Sources' and then install it.

There's a couple of tricks you'll need to know to get it working on a Fire Stick – we'll have a full install guide shortly – but many of you are probably already familiar with how to sideload on Amazon's dongle, thanks to our comprehensive Kodi on Fire Stick installation guide. The process is very similar, so head to that article to get a rough idea of what's involved.

(Hint: It's not very difficult).

On Android phones and tablets, it's even easier. All you need to do is navigate to Settings > Security > Unknown Sources, and enable yourself to download apps from outside the Play Store.

Then, just grab the APK from the Mobdro website here and you're away.

We should note that, as we're yet to explore Mobdro fully, we're not 100% certain of its legality or otherwise. Like Kodi, it's ultimately just a piece of software – our best advice at this stage is that, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. We would never condone illegal streaming or copyright infringement.

Mobdro, for its part, offers the following guidance by way of its T&Cs.

"Mobdro has no control whatsoever nor may it be held liable for the content or location of the streams, which shall be the sole responsibility of the pages on which they are hosted."

"Should the holder of a copyright consider that her/his right have[sic] been breached, she/he must address the source to request its withdrawal."

Related: What is Kodi and is it legal?

Got any thoughts on Mobdro? Let us know in the comments below.