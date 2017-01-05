Misfit’s new Vapor smartwatch takes some of the best features from its rivals

Hot on the heels of the Misfit Phase Hybrid Smartwatch, Misfit has announced its most advanced touchscreen smartwatch to date at CES 2017, packing in plenty of sensors on top of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor.

While the Misfit Phase went down the discrete tracker route that’s recently been favoured by the likes of the Withings Steel HR, Skagen Hagen Connected and Garmin Vivomove, the new Vapor is ostensibly a more typical modern smartwatch.

With a 1.39-inch round AMOLED touchscreen display and 44mm satin-finished stainless steel upper casing, it still makes for a stylish-looking timepiece. You’ll have a choice of what’s become a rather standard Rose Gold or Jet Black finish.

The Vapor runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and includes 4GB of storage, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and a microphone. All pretty typical of most Android Wear smartwatches nowadays.

But where things get a bit more interesting, Misfit has taken a page out of Samsung’s playbook. Much like the Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S3, you’ll be able to interact with the Vapor using the bezel. But rather than a rotating bezel, Misfit has instead opted for a touch-sensitive option that will let you navigate menus without obscuring the display. This was always one of my favourite aspects of Samsung’s smartwatches.

Bolstering its fitness credentials, you’ll find an accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor and GPS, meaning you’re going to be able to run and exercise without the need for a connected smartphone. You'll be able to pair headphones over Bluetooth for music as well. You can also expect the usual Misfit daily activity tracking alongside the more exercise oriented modes. Impressively, the Misfit Vapor is water resistant and can go to depths of 50m, just like a certain Apple Watch Series 2.

Misfit is promising around two days battery life from a single charge, which can be done through a magnetic dock. In keeping with Misfit’s other fitness tracking devices, customisation is an option through replaceable straps.

Right now, no firm release date is in place, but Misfit has said the Vapor will release later this year for $199.99. Check back for a review as soon as we can get hold of one.

