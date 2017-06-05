Minecraft Story Mode may be getting a second season

Minecraft Story Mode is seemingly getting a second season, if a new filing on the Australian Ratings Board is to be believed.

You can thank Eurogamer for finding the listing, which doesn't give much away in terms of the story. However, if this posting is true, the first episode of the second season will be called ‘Hero in Residence’ and will contain moderate violence.

The release date for Season Two is also missing, however, it’s certainly possible this could be revealed at E3 next week.

It makes sense that Minecraft Story Mode is getting a second season; the first was so successful that developer Telltale added three extra episodes to what is usually a five-episode run per season. The title is now being ported to the Nintendo Switch where it will include all eight episodes to be played on the go.

When we reviewed Minecraft Story mode here at TrustedReviews, we said: "Telltale Games has done it again with Minecraft: Story Mode. I’m still not entirely sure how the developer managed to make an open world building game into such a fun and compelling story-based adventure but it certainly has."

Do you want to see a second season of Minecraft Story Mode? Let us know in the comments.