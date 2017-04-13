Minecraft is coming to the Nintendo Switch and your life is basically over

There were a handful of announcements at the latest Nintendo Direct event but the biggest is surely that Minecraft is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Here's the release date and early pricing details for Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the Nintendo Switch boasts arguably the best game ever made.

Now, it might have the most addictive one, too.

That's right. Minecraft, the insanely popular 3D block building game, is coming to the most exciting console around.

Nintendo confirmed that the title will launch on the Switch on May 11, with provisional US pricing apparently set at $29.99, or about £24.

Following the Nintendo Direct reveal, Minecraft confirmed the news on Twitter.

That pricing seems exceptionally reasonable – cheap even – as Switch games generally go for a bucketload more. Here in the UK, Argos' Minecraft: Switch Edition pre-order page is now live and sports a hefty £60 price tag.

Zelda, by way of comparison, usually goes for £48 on Amazon.

The Switch Edition of Minecraft looks set to be similar to the Wii U incarnation, launching with 40 Super Mario-themed skins.

We'll be reviewing the game in full when it lands in the UK, so stay tuned.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch games

Will you be snapping up the Switch Edition of Minecraft? Let us know in the comments below.