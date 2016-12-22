Minecraft and Fallout meet in new mash-up pack

After its announcement last week, Microsoft has released Minecraft: Fallout Edition, adding all new skins and environments to the blockbuster.

The downloadable content pack adds 44 new character skins from the popular franchise, including Vault Boy, Nick Valentine, Dog Meat and more.

There are also plenty of new environments to be explored, many of which are inspired by Fallout’s grim aesthetic.

Irradiated spiders, ghouls and two-headed cows are just some of the strange creatures you’ll find across the nuclear wasteland.

Locations such as Tenpenny Tower and The Capitol Building are accompanied by some iconic songs from the franchise, matching Fallout’s beloved atmosphere perfectly.

Minecraft: Fallout Edition is now available for PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii U for $5.99/£4.99.

In other Minecraft-related news, it turns out Microsoft’s best selling game across Japan is the Wii U version of Minecraft. There’s also a festive update on the way!