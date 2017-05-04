Midnight Black OnePlus 3T now officially sold out worldwide

OnePlus released an impressive handset last year in the form of the OnePlus 3, and followed it up with an even more impressive iteration, the OnePlus 3T, later in 2016.

And to keep the phone fresh for 2017, the company introduced a sleek new limited edition of the 3T in "Midnight Black" this year.

The new colour option seemed to be proving popular, with OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei saying at the end of last month that the Midnight Black 3T had almost sold out worldwide.

In fact, the phone was only still available in the UK and Hong Kong at the end of April, and now it's sold out globally.

Originally, OnePlus planned to use black as the standard colour for the 3T but was stopped in its tracks due to low yield rates.

The colour eventually made it to market on the limited edition version of the 3T, but it's now gone for good, with the company making the announcement on Facebook.

If you've been meaning to pick up one of the Chinese firm's latest handsets, you can still buy the Gunmetal and Soft Gold colour options from the official website.

But with the OnePlus 5 (or will be the OnePlus 4?) expected to arrive later this year, perhaps with the popular black hue as standard, it might be best to hold off for a while.

Why the OnePlus 5 instead of 4? Well, it seems OnePlus could be succumbing to the Chinese superstition of tetraphobia, or fear of the number four – though that's yet to be confirmed.

Whatever it ends up being called, OnePlus has already teased the new phone, with CEO Pete Lau posting a picture on Chinese social network Weibo, featuring several labourers – and Lau himself – working on a giant smartphone.

Based on Google Translate and a bit of educated guesswork, the accompanying message reads something like: “Working without a break on a OnePlus smartphone, just to make a big surprise."

Did you pick up the Midnight Black version of the 3T? Let us know in the comments.