Middle Earth: Shadow of War announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Middle Earth: Shadow of War has been revealed for PS4, Xbox One and PC by Monolith and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Acting as the sequel to 2014’s critically acclaimed Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, the project has been rumoured for a while now, with an official gameplay reveal set for March 8. You check out the reveal trailer below:

The title was first leaked this past weekend through online retailer Target’s website, with crafty NeoGAF users unearthing the game’s box art and official description.

"In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, players wield a new Ring of Power and confront the deadliest of enemies, including Sauron and his Nazgul, in a monumental battle for Middle-earth. The open-world RPG is brought to life through the expansion of the award-winning Nemesis System. The robust personalization from the first game is now applied to the entire world where the environments and characters are all shaped by player actions and decisions, creating a personal world unique to every gameplay experience."

We also have information on Shadow of War’s Gold Edition, which will be available to pre-order customers with a slew of exclusive content:

Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

Gold War Chest

The release date for Middle Earth: Shadow of War is currently planned for August 25 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Are you a fan of the original game? Excited for a sequel? Let us know in the comments.