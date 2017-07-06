Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor for Xbox now on sale for under £5

If you want a new Xbox game to get stuck into, look no further than this amazing deal on Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

Microsoft is selling Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor for a bargain price of £4.80, which is well below the company’s usual retail price of £23.99.

Most major retailers are still selling the game for between £23.99 and £39.99, although we did manage to find it at ShopTo for a slightly cheaper £13.85.

However, Microsoft’s price is by far the most generous, and has significantly undercut every other games retailer on the market.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor is an open-world action RPG that was developed by Monolith Productions and released back in 2014.

The game is an adaptation of Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings universe, and follows events that take place between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The player controls a ranger named Talion, who was killed by the Black Hand of Sauron, and whose body has since been revised by an elf, in a bloody quest for vengeance.

We awarded Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor a respectably high 4/5 score, on account of the game’s solid open-world gameplay, challenging and counter-heavy combat, the brilliant nemesis system, and the good use of the Lord of the Rings license.

Here’s our verdict:

"It sounds like an unholy Middle Earth mash-up of Arkham City and Assassin’s Creed, but the Nemesis system helps turn Shadow of Mordor into something far more entertaining. With good, demanding combat, excellent stealth and enemies worth slaying it’s more compulsive than you might expect, and it treats the license with some respect as well. This year’s surprise sleeper hit? Don’t bet against it."

