Surface Book i7 Performance Base gets UK release date and price

Microsoft’s latest Surface Book will be hitting the UK next month, and is available for pre-order right now.

In a new blog post, the company revealed that the most expensive edition of the Surface Book yet is available for pre-order right now, and would be hitting store shelves on April 20. You can take a look at the store page here, but get those wallets ready because it'll set you back an impressive £2249.

The new Surface Book was announced at Microsoft’s most recent Windows 10 event, on October 26 2016. It’s only available with an Intel Core i7 (6th gen) processor, but there are no upgrades to the actual processor, RAM, or storage when compared to the original device. The main enhancement is the inclusion of a dedicated 2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 965M GPU, which is a big step up from the 1GB GTX 940M found in the original device and should make it a more worthy gaming machine, if that's what you're into.

The base of the new version is also thicker, thanks to the addition of an extra cooling fan to keep the temperature of the new GPU down. There are also more internal batteries, which Microsoft says increases the total runtime of the device to 16 hours. As a result of these improvements, the Surface Book i7 is 0.14kg heavier than the old version.

Microsoft also annoucned the launch date for its Creators update, and you can read all the details (and find out how to download it) in our Creators Update guide.

What do you think of Microsoft's new Surface Book? Let us know in the comments.