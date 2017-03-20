Microsoft Surface Phone: Everything you need to know
The Microsoft Surface Phone is long-awaited, and desperately needed. Here’s what we know about the Microsoft Surface Phone release date, specs, features, price and more.
(Update: 20 March 2017): A report from WCCFTech that cites a source from Reddit suggests that the Surface Phone will launch in late 2018 or 2019, rather than this year.
Microsoft has had very limited success with mobile, struggling to acquire any meaningful amount of market share. With titans like Apple and Google currently dominating the industry, Microsoft is under immense pressure to crack mobile successfully.
Unfortunately, the Surface Phone will probably be the last roll of the dice for Microsoft. Despite the company making much of Windows 10 Mobile, the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL weren’t able to carry Microsoft to mobile glory. Now, Microsoft needs to launch a perfect phone that can convert already invested iOS and Android users to Windows.
The Surface team has done a great job of disrupting the computing industry in recent years, with the Surface Pro, Surface Book and Surface Studio devices all proving to be a thorn in the backside of Apple. Can the Surface Phone do the same for mobile? Read on to find out what we know so far.
Latest Surface Phone News:
What is the Surface Phone release date? First half of 2017 (possibly)
How much will the Surface Phone cost? $699 - $1,100 (£499-£799) approx.
What’s new about the Surface Phone? Rumoured: Three variants, Snapdragon 835 CPU, 5.7-inch display
Microsoft Surface Phone Release Date UK & US – When will the Surface Phone come out?
We can’t say for sure when the Surface Phone is going to come out, but we know that it’s on the way. In November, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told the Australia Financial Review that Microsoft is working on the “ultimate mobile device”, admitting that the company “missed the mobile boom”. That’s not confirmation of the "Surface Phone" name, but it’s clear-cut proof that a new mobile device is on the way.
During the interview, Nadella explained: “We will continue to be in the phone market, not as defined by today’s market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device.”
But that’s not the only evidence we have. Back in January 2016, it emerged that Microsoft had obtained the following domain name: surfacephone.com. The domain currently redirects to Microsoft’s homepage, but given Microsoft’s existing naming conventions for devices (Surface Book, Surface Pro, etc), it seems obvious what the intentions may be. That said, companies often buy up relevant domain names just to stop competitors bagging them, so the name "Surface Phone" may never actually be used.
According to Winbeta, Microsoft planned to finally kill off the Lumia brand – the current Microsoft phone line, formerly of Nokia – in December 2016. It's not clear whether that's happened just yet, but it could mean a Surface Phone may not be far off.
Microsoft hasn’t announced any press events for such a device, and even though the company attended the CES 2017 tradeshow in Las Vegas in January 2017, there was no Surface Phone announcement. Microsoft also decided not to make any announcements regarding a new Surface Phone at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tradeshow in February.
A source posting to Reddit in March suggested that the Surface Phone wouldn't launch until late 2018 or 2019, but that seems a little unlikely.
In any case, we’re in agreement with the lion’s share of rumours that suggest we’ll see a Q1/Q2 release in 2017.
Microsoft Surface Phone Features – What’s new about the Surface Phone?
So we’re all agreed that Microsoft can’t screw this one up, right? Well, it’ll need solid hardware and compelling software to dethrone Apple, Google et al. Here’s what you can expect to see from the Microsoft Surface Phone...
Microsoft Surface Phone Design – All-metal, three variants
Rumour has it that the Microsoft Surface Phone will be available in three distinct variants. One report suggests these will be as follows: Consumer Edition, Business Edition, and Enthusiast Edition. So we’re guessing the first will be a reasonably priced flagship, the second will be a BlackBerry replacement, and the third will be a power user device, just like Samsung’s Galaxy Note phones (minus explosions, hopefully). We’ve got no idea if they’ll look any different physically, or if we’re just talking about spec changes, however.
The other design rumour is that we’ll see a new all-metal aesthetic adopted, to bring the phone series in line with Microsoft’s Surface Book. Microsoft has reportedly been hard at work to make sure the Surface Phone fits with other Surface devices, sporting the same premium finish you’d expect from the Surface series.
Microsoft Surface Phone Specs – 5.7-inch screen, Snapdragon 835 chip?
As I mentioned earlier, we’re expecting three distinct Surface Phone models. Usually, that would mean we’d expect to see three different screen sizes, but leaks thus far suggest all variants will use a 5.7-inch display.
Instead, the differences will reportedly come in the form of storage and memory upgrades, as follows:
- Version 1: 3GB RAM / 32GB storage
- Version 2: 6GB RAM / 128GB storage
- Version 3: 8GB RAM / 500GB storage
Now that final version sounds ludicrous, frankly. But last year, we saw Apple introduce a 256GB iPhone 7 Plus, as well as the OnePlus launch of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, both of which feature 6GB of RAM. So there’s no real reason why Microsoft couldn’t match such valiant efforts. After all, if Microsoft is hoping to woo business and power users, it’ll need to kit its phones out with the very best components available.
And on that note, it’s highly likely that the Microsoft Surface Phone will come packing Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 835 chipset. The new chip has already started appearing on devices, and is a direct sequel to the top-end Snapdragon 820 and 821 chips, which featured in the Galaxy S8, OnePlus 3T, and Google Pixel phones.
What’s exciting about the chip is that it’s Qualcomm’s first 10nm processor, which means it’s significantly more efficient than the old 16nm Snapdragon 820. Qualcomm reckons we’ll see either 40% lower power consumption or 27% higher performance, depending on what manufacturers do with the new Snapdragon 835. If Microsoft wants to go big with the Surface Phone, it’ll need to come packing this chip.
And making the use of a Snapdragon chip even more likely is Microsoft’s announcement of a partnership with Qualcomm in December 2016. Announced at the WinHEC event in Shenzhen, China, Microsoft will be working with Qualcomm to bring the full Windows 10 desktop experience to smartphones and other mobile devices.
The new products will run on Qualcomm’s ARM-based SoCs and, according to Terry Myerson, who heads up Windows Devices, will be a “range of thin, light, power-efficient and always-connected devices”. That means we should see the full Windows 10 desktop experience, including apps such as Office and Windows Hello, on phones, tablets, ultra-portable laptops, and more.
All this makes the prospect of a Surface Phone seem much more likely.
Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about the Surface Phone in terms of hardware. There have been zero camera leaks, although we’d expect big things from the Surface Phone camera. For a start, Apple, LG, and Huawei have all shipped phones with dual-camera configurations, and Samsung is expected to follow suit this year. So Microsoft is as likely as anyone to utilise similar technology.
But it would also seem appropriate if the Surface Phone had some kind of Intel RealSense arrangement that could capture 3D images. After all, Microsoft has made much of HoloLens and Windows Holographic, so being able to capture and import 3D images onto Windows using your smartphone would make complete sense. We’d be very surprised if this wasn’t a feature, but we’ve heard no rumours supporting it – yet.
Microsoft Surface Phone Software – Windows 10, Microsoft Wallet, Continuum
One thing you can count on is that the Microsoft Surface Phone will run on Windows 10. Microsoft wants Windows 10 to be the “last version of Windows”, and will keep updating it across all platforms. That means Windows 10 Mobile isn’t going away any time soon, despite its limited success. If Microsoft wants to really push Windows 10 to the fore, it will need a great device to carry it there – specifically, the Surface Phone.
We’re not exactly sure what changes Microsoft plans to make to Windows 10 to accommodate a new Surface Phone, however. Rumours suggest that Continuum – Microsoft’s cross-platform productivity feature – will play a bigger role on mobile, while another source says we’ll see a new Microsoft Wallet mobile payments system introduced to compete with Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay.
Microsoft Surface Phone Price – Post-referendum price hike?
Unless we’re very fortunate with a leak, there’s pretty much no way of knowing how much Microsoft plans to sell the Surface Phone for.
We’ve seen one report already, courtesy of the Bitbag, which claims Microsoft will kick off pricing from $699, with a top-end model costing as much as $1,099. At the time, that worked out to around £485 to £765, before VAT is added – so we’d expected prices closer to £499-£799 in the UK. That said, with post-referendum currency fluctuations in mind, we could see far higher prices – think closer to £599 and beyond.
Most flagship smartphones these days typically start between £500 and £600, with super-premium models going for £900 and above. So expect something in that region, realistically.
Microsoft Surface Phone Patents – The future, revealed?
Patents are a great way to see what sort of technology a company is working on, but it’s important to remember that they’re by no means a guarantee that the tech will ever be introduced in a consumer product. That said, it’s still worth keeping an eye on Microsoft patents if you’re desperate for clues about the Surface Phone.
One recently granted Microsoft patent shows dual- and triple-hinged devices that can be configured into various shapes. For instance, they can be folded out like tablets, or folded back inwards to create a smaller phone-like handset. There’s also the opportunity to place it in a tent-mode for media consumption.
Given Microsoft’s universal approach to Windows 10, i.e. having it work across multiple devices, creating a Surface Phone that could function as multiple handsets would be a great way to demonstrate the software’s capabilities.
Unfortunately, there’s every chance we’ll never see this technology in a retail-ready product from Microsoft.
Should I wait for the Microsoft Surface Phone?
We’d only recommend waiting around the the Surface Phone if you have the utmost faith in Microsoft. The company has a proven track record of failure in mobile, so it’s hard for us to believe Microsoft’s next smartphone effort will be any better than previous attempts.
It’s also worth noting that there are already plenty of great smartphones to choose from right now. Apple fans may have been swayed by the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, while we’re quite keen on Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S7, Google Pixel, and OnePlus 3T.
And don’t forget that this year, we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and the much-hyped iPhone 8 – although that’s still months away.
If you’re definitely set on getting a Windows 10 smartphone, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t wait to see what Microsoft is cooking up à la the Surface Phone. But otherwise, we’d recommend just buying one of the many great phones that 2016 has graced us with.
What would you like to see from Microsoft's next smartphone? Let us know in the comments.
Goga Montana
December 2, 2016, 3:35 am
What MS needs to start a fight with big players is 64-bit OS (better optimised than today's Win mobile) and at least 4MB ram (depends on version). And new, ultra thin and compact design, but try to avoid glass. For start: 5,2" Amoled QHD, Mediatek MTK Helio P30/35 with 4GB ddr4 ram, 20MPx ClearView, fingerprint scan, fast charging, then 5,5" Amoled QHD with Snapdragon 835, 8GB RAM, 3D touch, liquid cooling, 40 MPx CV camera, etc.
Free ChiefHuntingBear!
December 2, 2016, 11:52 pm
The Surface Enthusiast is the next phone I'll buy. But I doubt enough other people will. For the Surface Phone and Microsoft to succeed there will have to be new branding that doesn't refer to Bill Gates being small and limp.
Anonymous
December 3, 2016, 12:38 pm
HARDWARE NEVER WAS THE PROBLEM FOR THE WIN PHONES. These "smartphones" don't even have a proper browser, not to go further -- WTF - wake up MSFT and include google apps and all other big apps. You can find phones with good HW specs with 250$, HW never was/is the problem.
Anonymous
December 3, 2016, 12:42 pm
Nobody cares about HW specs. We want google apps and all the other big apps available. Obviously HW need to support the app's requirements, but that shouldn't concern end users.
Formerly Known as Pnyx
December 4, 2016, 1:00 am
Windows 10 has killed any interest that I may have had for continuing to support Windows Phone beyond the Lumia flagship. Hardware-wise, the 950/XL is bulletproof. Not a single complaint from my part. Dual SIM, SD slot, removable battery? What's not to like? I was sold.
As a business phone though, it was a disaster. The Contact app seems to have been made for a toddler. The Dialer, even worse. Imagine a business phone that does not support a Company name in a business contact! Any contacts synced from Outlook without an actual First/Last name were stripped of all Company information and stored on the phone by number alone. The number became the contact with no other identifying information. Then, the whole mess was synched back to Outlook. /facepalm
Getting a better App from the Store wasn't really an option because there isn't anything of note. I have a Surface 4 Pro and love it but I don't see a Surface phone in my future to complete the set. Sold the XL and bought a Pixel. At least I have my contacts intact.
Goga Montana
December 5, 2016, 5:15 am
This was my comment on new Surface mobile "as-if", and fyi - it HAS to have more hardware power for running full 64-bit OS and apps.
meh...
December 6, 2016, 11:19 pm
That and the reboots of the platform that made sure that people have had to buy brand new devices to get the new operating systems. Low end devices may not be able to support new features, but they should at least keep them up to date for a reasonable amount of time. The unified crap app framework helps no one when most devices don't run an OS that even is compatible. It's not so unified if no one can use it. Microsoft needs to port the joke unified framework to ALL operating systems that they still support. That means Windows Vista through 8.1, and Windows Phone 7 through Windows Phone 8.1.
Windowr
December 8, 2016, 7:26 pm
I agree but:
LOL!
bountybunker
December 9, 2016, 12:58 pm
When the surface pro was released MS who had a previously tainted image in everything mobile was converted into a behemoth in tablets and jumped to the cutting edge. From the observations of microsoft outlook not working consistently to missing mobile apps, the browser can be the bridge to that missing link. I thought Kaby Lake was the solution but if Qualcomm is going to have an effective emulation then the performance as long as it is not noticeably lacklustre in the x86 department might do the trick for now. It is exciting times!
Muzza
December 16, 2016, 7:26 pm
Man, I've moved from iOS to Android to iOS and back again over the years but the one platform that has blown me away is Windows and then some.
Until two months ago I was happily chugging along with my Samsung s6. That was until my wife pulled out her replacement work phone. Wtf??? A Nokia 635! Followed by much laughter...
I picked it up and started playing. What was this thing? It was clean, it was quick, it was sooo different. I wanted one!
Searched online and decided I'd have a go at a lumia 950. To say I'm in love with my mobile is an understatement big time and the s6 droid is in the kitchen draw never too see the light of day again..
Yeah, I had read reviews on the so called Problems associated with the w10 platform so I was prepared to play around.
Out of the box this thing was a beast!!!!
Problems, what problems???
Nothing has raised it's head.. Touch wood...
Now it's human nature that keyboard Nazi's only like writing negative reviews but I couldn't believe that users of the wm weren't out there singing its praises to the masses??
I feel like an 80s kid seeing space invaders for the first time!!!! OK, I get that some would argue the apps are a bit lacking but not me. Everything I need and more is there for the taking and these apps are real apps.. Not this invasive bs Android 3rd party crap that that makes up 80% of the play store. Everything I have DL'd I have been blown away by, especially the games.. So unless your a Pokemon hunter what's the big deal??
I'll take quality over quantity any day.
OK I've vented..
As long as the Microsoft gods keep on doing their thing with Windows Mobile i ain't ever going back.
My only regret, wish I jumped on board the Windows bus years ago..
So a surface pro may be a go but I'd also like to see more OEM companies jumping on board with new windows handsets....
Windows mobile and surface phones???
Bring it on!!!!!!
Glib
December 28, 2016, 3:36 pm
Microsoft does not write Google apps; I would expect you understand that, and it's is, therefore, not Microsoft's fault these apps don't exist.
These apps don't exist because it dilutes the draw for Android products. Google's hand was forced with iOS; there is just too much money to be made from Apple users, and Apple started with more market share. With Windows Phone, all of Google's effort would basically go directly into making Windows Phone more attractive, at the expense of Android.
Now, if Microsoft can somehow come up with a phone that specifically hemorrhages market share from Apple (like all of their Surface stuff has done so far), then I could see Google putting some cash into porting their stuff, if only to chip down Apple's market share.
Microsoft is trying to do this with the Surface phone (soon to come, hopefully). You won't have all of the Google apps, but you'll have access to every windows-based browser, and Chrome is really the primary useful app that Google makes (IMO). Microsoft makes a comparable version of most of the rest of Google's apps, and maybe Blackberry will bring over their communications portal, which would be awesome (especially if it runs in Windows desktop).
Skane
December 29, 2016, 12:08 am
My prediction: There will never be a Surface Phone. The modest success of Surface PCs isn't going to convince many users to buy a SP. Do most iPhone users use Macs instead of PCs? Unless there is some very significant and unique synergy between a smartphone and a PC or Mac, people will just buy what they consider the best of each type. The fact that MS is offering their software to run on iOs and Android has pretty much closed the door to unique synergy between a WP and a PC.
Continuum hasn't stimulated WP sales and even if full Windows on ARM works seamlessly with good performance (a very big if), it will still suck to run Win32 apps on a phone because the ergonomics are all wrong.
Tomislav O'Tobe Bojanić
January 2, 2017, 10:25 pm
There was a rumor about WP is gonna be able to download apps from App Store and Play store. As you said...cleanest OS ever. I have Nokia Lumia 920 for more than 3 years, and never had a problem with it...And before I had iPhone 3GS and Sony with Android 4.0...both were the crappiest phones in my life..
Biff Tannen
January 9, 2017, 8:08 pm
Well, if the new Surface Phone coming with Halo or Medal of Honor, than the iphone career there ended. The gamers plowing it all, and are also sprinkled with salt throughout Cupertino! :-)
Dogma Hunter
January 12, 2017, 1:26 pm
Indeed. I have only ever used windows phones. Mostly because I didn't want overpriced apple products, and don't trust google services enough to give them access to my phone.
But indeed, I have always been very pleased with winphones.
I should also note for the record that I'm not into this whole "social" thingy and don't give a rat's behind about "apps". My phone is a communication device first and a camera second. Sometimes, a gaming device third (while on the toilet or something lol).
Everything I require is installed on the phone out of the box. In fact, when taking a new device into use, while the first thing other people do is go to the store and download a bunch of stuff... the first thing I do is the opposite: remove a bunch of stuff that I won't be using anyway.
Sure... the phone/app business is a multi-billion dollar business. But frankly, imo about 90% of it is simply bubbles of air and a waste of time and resources.
Muzza
January 12, 2017, 8:03 pm
Well said brother!!!
Man, your usage patterns are a mirror image of my own...lol..
+1 for me on additional Windows handset releases. The more the merrier...
Muzza
January 12, 2017, 8:06 pm
3GS hey???
Mate you certainly lived through dark times indeed!
Pavlos
January 13, 2017, 11:52 pm
Some Specs 1 of the 3 Versions:
- IP68 Certified - Dust and Water Resistant.
- Water resistant up to 1.5 meter and 30 minutes.
- MIL-STD 810G - grade salt, fog, humidity, transport shock and thermal shock resistant.
- Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
- CPU: Octa-Core (8x2.4Ghz).
- GPU: Hexa-Core Graphics.
- RAM: 8 GB DDR4 (Quad Channels).
- SDD: 128 GB Internal Capacity Low Latency and High IOPS.
- Back Camera: 21 MP, f/1.8, 26mm, Carl Zeiss Optics, OIS, AutoFocus, Quad-LED RGB Flash.
- Front Camera: 8 MP, f/1.9, 22mm, Carl Zeiss Optics, OIS, AutoFocus, Triple-LED RGB Flash.
- FM Radio with Recording and RDS.
- Type-C 1.0 Reversible Connector.
- Iris Scanner, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Sensor Core, Heart Rate, SpO2.
- Qi/PMA Wireless Charging.
- Li-Ion ~7000 mAh Battery.
- Stereo Speakers.
- Quad Microphones.
jabberwolf
January 16, 2017, 7:45 pm
If MS limits themselves to only 1 carrier again, they might as well set fire to their offices. They REPEATEDLY made the same mistake and killed great products like the Lumia 1020! No other product could match it and it died a slow death at ATT. If they do this again, they dont deserve to be in the mobile market.
They do need to go after the niche market of a better camera. That's what launched Lumia to begin with concerning windows.
Τιτος Πορντελας
January 17, 2017, 6:25 pm
The phone is beautiful but windows 8-10 thats a turnoff sorry
JeffH
January 18, 2017, 12:44 pm
I dunno... android and ios use the grid icons concept of the 90's aka windows 3.1. Its old fashioned, ugly and uninformative. It uses pull technology. You want to check your email, find the weather, check your battery, you have to go looking for it. The microsoft OS puts it there at a glance to find any needed info. I find its a superior UI, People just need to be a little open minded,
Dimitar Krastev
January 18, 2017, 10:13 pm
Are you sure?
MighTy
January 19, 2017, 4:58 pm
i believe in surface team. i hope prices to be acceptable
peter allen
January 19, 2017, 6:25 pm
Have been with windows phone since 7 and through 8 and 10 which have been all but abandoned by Microsoft, how will an expensive Surface phone be any different? time to choose between Apple/Android
drew
January 21, 2017, 6:55 pm
The controlling world we live in doesn't want Windows to succeed.At any price.Even the negative last paragraphs of this review prove that.All you ever hear are reviews bleating about the lack of apps.Truth is there will always be a lack of apps if you manage to continually suppress demand for the platform.Personally I will stick with the Microsoft underdog and fervently hope,against all the odds,that the dog eventually has it's day.