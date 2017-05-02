Microsoft Surface Laptop UK price revealed — Brexit effect strikes again

Microsoft has reportedly announced the UK pricing for its brand new Surface Laptop running Windows 10 S, but it might dampen Brits' early enthusiasm for the education-focused product.

While Redmond confirmed the $999 price tag during the launch event, it failed to confirm what Brits will be paying when it goes on sale.

That news is now in: it’ll start at £979 for the Intel Core i5 configuration with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, Neowin reports, although there's no sign of the pricing on the UK store listing right now. We've reached out to Microsoft for confirmation

The top-end Intel Core i7/16GB RAM/512GB storage option is reportedly going to cost a whopping £2,149, compared to the $2,199 cost in the US.

The current exchange rate would give us a direct conversion of £772 and £1,700 respectively. Although tech firms rarely use that metric when deciding on pricing, the trend of practically swapping the currency sign is a relatively new and troubling one for UK tech fans.

Brits are also being short changed in the style department, with only the Platinum option listed on the Microsoft Store. The US market will also have Burgundy, Cobalt Blue and Graphite Green to select from.

Microsoft's UK store lists all four configurations as 'coming soon' and isn't offering the opportunity to pre-order just yet, so it's unclear whether we'll be getting it on June 15 like those in the US.

It’s likely the lack of daylight between the sterling and USD pricing can be attributed to the recent collapse of the pound against the dollar.

In February, the company hiked Surface Book prices by at least £150, with the top configuration rising £400 (around 15%).

At the turn of the year, Microsoft put the prices of its Azure cloud service up by 22%, with Microsoft claiming the move was being made to “more closely align with Euro pricing.”

Will you be splashing out on the Surface Laptop when it arrives next month? Share your thoughts in the comments below.