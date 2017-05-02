Microsoft Surface Laptop: New Chromebook rival coming later today?

Microsoft could be announcing a brand new notebook called the Surface Laptop later today.

This afternoon, Microsoft will be hosting a dedicated launch event at New York City, but official details on what we’ll see have been light. However, Twitter user and prolific leaker WalkingCat – a.k.a @h0x0d – has posted some information about a mysterious Surface Laptop device that’s expected to launch imminently.

According to the leaker, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop will feature a 13.5-inch “PixelSense display”, and will ship in four different colours, including Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, and Graphite Gold. It’s also tipped to feature an Alcantara-covered keyboard, and will run on Windows 10 S. That’s a rumoured name for a special light version of Windows that works using the cloud, and is expected to rival Google’s Chrome OS.

Check out the tweet below:

As you can see, the tweet includes a number of seriously slick renders for the device, which are almost certainly official marketing materials. This means that if the device does exist, it’s probably very near completion, and could definitely be launching later today.

The images also reveal that the device will feature a normal USB port, a Surface power connector, and a mini DisplayPort – but no USB Type C port.

According to a post by The Verge, the Surface Laptop is expected to weigh 2.76 pounds, and will have a tapered design that ranges from 9.9mm at the front, to 14.47mm at the back. The device is also tipped to carry a 1080p panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio, spread across 13.5 inches.

The device, which is almost certainly at attempt to take on Google’s Chromebook Pixel, will probably launch later today, so stay tuned to TrustedReviews for all the latest.

