Microsoft Surface Keyboard finally lands in UK, but there’s bad news

After a long wait, Microsoft has finally launched two new Surface peripherals in the UK.

Both the Surface Mouse and Surface Keyboard are now available to buy in Britain. That’s good news, as the devices were originally announced way back in October, and have already been available to buy in the USA since November. What gives, Microsoft?

In any case, you can now pick up the Surface Mouse for £44.99 with free shipping and free returns. It comes with a metal scroll wheel, a sleek and simple design, and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. Here’s Microsoft’s admittedly faffy description of the mouse:

“Sculpted for your hand and designed for an elegantly simple work space, Mouse is the perfect partner to your docked Surface and Keyboard. It was designed to match the sleek aesthetic and exceptional performance of your Surface. The metal scroll wheel feels solid under your finger, and the shape of the body fits perfectly in your hand.”

The mouse uses a 2.4GHz frequency and has a wireless range of 50 feet in open air, or 23 feet in an office environment. It can track at speeds of up to 30 inches per second, and has a battery life of up to 12 months, using two AAA batteries.

Meanwhile, the Surface Keyboard will set you back a loftier £89.99, and boasts “optimised feedback” and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. Microsoft says:

“Design is in the details, and every one of them has been pored over for the Keyboard. With the soft grey finish, it’s the perfect complement to your Surface and Mouse, and the finishing touch to a well-planned desk space. You’ll love the solid feel of it under your fingers as you work. It pairs seamlessly with your Surface through Wireless Bluetooth and the battery offers power for a full year.”

The downside to today’s news is that despite already getting a US launch, the ‘Ergonomic’ edition of the Surface Keyboard is yet to arrive in the UK. For the unaware, Microsoft’s Surface Egonomic Keyboard has a sloped design and comes with a built-in palm rest for maximum comfort. And although it’s already available in the US for $129.99, there’s still no word on a UK release.

