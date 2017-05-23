Microsoft is set to hold another Surface launch event, this time in Shanghai. Here's how to live stream the action and watch the new Surface Pro launch. What time is Microsoft's May 23 Surface event? We reveal all.

Microsoft kicked off May with a bang, unveiling all-new hardware in the Surface Laptop and a stripped back operating system to rival Google's Chrome OS, Windows 10 S, at an event in New York City.

The Redmond-based firm is set to bookend the month with another major launch, where it's widely expected to debut updated Surface Pro devices.

Today's event is being held in Shanghai, China, but when things get underway is another matter entirely, as Microsoft has bizarrely decided to list start times on its Windows Blog in PST and EST – when, in fact, it's currently an EDT and PDT time of year.

Subsequent posts have simply referenced '4am PT' (Pacific time) and '8am ET' (Eastern time), so assuming there was simply some confusion on Microsoft's part about how the clocks work, the action should get underway here in the UK at 12pm BST.

A Microsoft tweet supports this, although the firm still seems to be in dire need of a summer timekeeping refresher.

It follows that the local start time in Shanghai will be 7pm.

We're also still a bit in the dark about Microsoft's plans to live stream today's Surface event, with the company simply saying to keep tabs on its Windows Blog for updates.

We'd be surprised if Microsoft didn't live stream the event, so stay tuned, as we'll update this page with all the latest information as it becomes available.

