Microsoft Surface Book 2 could drop the original's most identifiable feature

The Surface Book - Microsoft’s vision for the ultimate Windows 10 laptop - was bold and boundary-pushing, but it was also really, really expensive.

Now the company may be seeking to dial back on one of the features that stretched the budgets of PC users - its detachable display and intriguing 2-in-1 design.

Instead, a DigiTimes report (via The Verge) claims, Microsoft will deploy a traditional clamshell design. Furthermore, the sources say the new iteration could be here in April.

That could pair it up with the Windows 10 Creators Update also expected to drop next month.

TrustedReviews’ Computing Editor Michael Passingham says it would be unfortunate to see Microsoft roll back the innovation, but the decision could widen the appeal.

He writes: "On the one hand, it's sad that Microsoft appears to be ditching its innovative form factor for the second generation. On the other, it makes sense since the enormous cost and, honestly, slightly odd design limited the Surface Book's wider appeal. Microsoft will no doubt have seen the success of the likes of the Dell XPS 13 and 15, and want to offer an even more premium professional's laptop to lead the Windows 10 charge."

"It'll be interesting to see if Microsoft decides to market it along with the Windows 10 Creators Update and, if so, what special features it'll include.”

The first Surface Book arrived in late 2015 and costs a minimum of £1,500 for a model packing Core i5 processors. The top-end Core i7 model with 16GB RAM and dedicated graphics is £3,049.

Of course, it's important to take today's report with caution. DigiTimes has a hit-and-miss record with these proclamations so we'll be taking it with a pinch of salt until Microsoft unveils the Surface Book successor.

Do you think Microsoft would be wise to revert to a more traditional laptop design? Or did the Surface Book represent everything you want in a laptop? Share your thoughts below.