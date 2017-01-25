Microsoft scrapping Snap mode with new Xbox One dashboard update

Microsoft is currently working on speeding up its Xbox One dashboard software to make it more user friendly but it looks like we'll be losing some features in the process.

Xbox Platform head Mike Ybarra has announced on Twitter that the multitasking Snap feature will be scrapped on an upcoming update.

Snap allows users to bring up a side panel where other apps can be run alongside whatever is happening on the main screen.

Ybarra's words strongly suggest we'll be getting some sort of alternative to Snap, as he clearly says the company has decided to "replace" the feature.

The reference to "bigger things" also hints at new features, but just what those features are remains unclear at this point.

There have been rumours of a new picture-in-picture mode that will allow users to run universal apps alongside games, but this is far from verified.

Microsoft is already testing a new Dashboard update, which we were given a glimpse of last week when Ybarra hosted a streaming session that contained a brief look at the new guide.

The clip shows that Microsoft has added a new Xbox button to the guide, which slides out from left to right.

This will enable users to access recent and pinned apps and games, jump to the store or even save screenshots and record videos.

The preview of this upgraded dashboard is expected to be rolled out in waves to preview members in the coming weeks.

A full release is expected to launch around the time the forthcoming Creators Update for Windows 10 arrives in April, so stay tuned for the latest.

Are you sad to learn of Snap's demise? Let us know in the comments.