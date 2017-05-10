Microsoft’s Xbox Project Scorpio just got its first official headset

The first official headset for Microsoft’s mysterious Xbox Project Scorpio console has been announced.

Despite Microsoft keeping a tight lid on Project Scorpio, we’ve been given a chance to check out the first official headset for the console. The LucidSound LS35X is a wireless gaming headset that marks the launch of a new range of licensed Xbox products from LucidSound.

The LucidSound LS35X is also the first headset to connect directly to Xbox One consoles, without the need for cables or a base station – just like an Xbox controller. Better still, the LS35X features continuous compatibility with past and future Xbox One consoles. You’ll also be able to connect it directly to new Windows 10 PCs that include built-in Xbox Wireless technology – or by using the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows.

The headset is supposed to be pretty decent too, with the LS35X boasting precision 50mm neodymium drivers and support for Windows Sonic for Headphones surround sound technology. Even better, the LS35X also features head-tracking technology and fully supports Dolby Atmos for Headphones surround sound.

Speaking about the new headset, Chris Von Huben, CEO of LucidSound, said: “The LucidSound team has designed the LS35X as a headset for this generation of Xbox players with the most simplistic wireless capability to date. We believe the Xbox gamer will be blown away by the feature set and quality. This is just the beginning of our announcements for E3 in June and it only gets better."

LucidSound plans to start shipping the headset for “Holiday 2017”, but has promised to show off the LS35X by appointment at E3 2017. Project Scorpio, meanwhile, is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of this year, and will boast significantly improved hardware compared to current-gen Xbox consoles.

What would you like to see from the Project Scorpio console? Let us know in the comments.