Microsoft’s Windows 10 S Surface Laptop is practically impossible to repair

The Microsoft Surface Laptop is a “glue-filled monstrosity” that’s impossible to fix without destroying the device.

That’s the scathing verdict of the specialists at iFixit, who’ve given the Windows 10 S device a 0-out-of-10 repairability score.

The teardown experts say that, due to the soldered plastic shell and the complete lack of screws, the machine cannot be opened without breaking parts of it.

An iFixit spokesperson said (via Motherboard): ”If we could give it a -1 out of 10, we would. It's a Russian nesting doll from hell with everything hidden under adhesive and plastic spot welds. It is physically impossible to non-destructively open this device.

"The Surface Laptop is not a laptop. It's a glue-filled monstrosity. There is nothing about it that is upgradable or long-lasting, and it literally can't be opened without destroying it.”

iFixit said the battery not is only hard to replace, but dangerous too, claiming it gave the device “a limited lifespan.”

Given the Microsoft Surface Laptop starts at a whopping £949, it may have some folks rethinking a purchase, despite the glowing early reviews.

TrustedReviews is currently testing a review model and you can read our initial thoughts on the Chromebook competitor here.

Elsewhere, the new Microsoft Surface Pro doesn’t fare much better, with iFixit dishing out a 1-out-of-10 repairability score. Ouch.

Is Windows 10 S the lightweight, secure OS you've been hoping for? Drop us a line in the comments below.