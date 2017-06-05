Microsoft's virtual keyboard for Windows 10 PCs and tablets lets you type using wordflow

Fans of the swipeable Windows phone keyboard will be delighted to learn that Microsoft is currently hard at working building an onscreen PC and tablet version with the same WordFlow typing capabilities.

Both Swiftkey and the native Windows phone keyboard let users type entire words by gently swiping their finger across their phone's keyboard in a single motion. That feature is called WordFlow, and it can be much more quick and effortless than the traditional double thumb tap approach once you get into the swing of it.

News of the keyboard surfaced after Microsoft accidentally leaked a new Windows 10 build for phones and 32-bit PCs to a number of Windows insiders recently. Twitter user @h0x0d was one of those few, and revealed in a tweet over the weekend that the new keyboard will be based on Microsoft's own Swifkey keyboard.

The new keyboard for Windows 10 PCs and tablets will be similar to Microsoft's Swiftkey keyboard app

Windows Central has since confirmed the news, adding that the keyboard will also enable text input via pen and is being developed by its WordFlow team as well as featuring some of Swiftkey's technology.

Given the release of the next Windows 10 build was completely inadvertent, it's still unclear when Microsoft plans to roll it out to its PCs and tablets.

