Microsoft's Surface Laptop almost came with two USB-C ports

Microsoft took the wraps off new software and hardware this week, unveiling both Windows 10 S and a new Surface Laptop.

The company looks to be taking on the MacBook with its latest hardware effort, providing a sleek and polished laptop at around the £1,000 mark.

And while there's plenty to like about the Surface Laptop, many were disappointed to see it arrive without any USB Type-C ports.

USB-C is the new standard that will likely become widespread in the coming years, with companies using the ports on more and more products in recent years to ensure a level of future-proofing.

Alas, Microsoft neglected to include the ports on its new machine, though a marketing video for the Surface Laptop has seemingly revealed the device almost arrived with two USB-C connections.

The video was posted to YouTube by the company and shows how the Surface Laptop developed, with the USB-C ports clearly visible on one of the prototypes.

As it stands, the final product features a USB port, a Surface power connector, and a mini DisplayPort, with Microsoft pointing to "a lack of maturity in USB-C with power and cable issues" as its reasons for not including the ports (according to The Verge).

Lack of USB-C aside, the Surface Laptop comes with a range of impressive features to match its slick design, and runs the new Windows 10 S.

The OS is a pared-down version of full Windows 10 designed for students, and allows users to run only apps downloaded from the Windows Store.

Whether we'll see an updated version of the laptop with USB-C ports in the future remains unclear, but stay tuned for the latest.

The Surface Laptop is available to pre-order now, and will be released on June 15 starting at $999 and £979.

Let us know if you'd have liked to have seen USB-C ports on the Surface Laptop in the comments.