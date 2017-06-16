Microsoft’s new Bluetooth keyboard has a fingerprint sensor hidden in plain sight

Microsoft has announced a new Bluetooth keyboard for Windows users that builds a discreet fingerprint sensor into a normal-looking key.

The $129 Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID enables users to unlock their Windows machine by pushing a key to the right of the space bar.

The company says it ‘iterated relentlessly’ while building the keyboard, which can be used either wired or wirelessly.

Right now it appears as if the keyboard is only listed as 'coming soon' in the US, but we've reached out to Microsoft UK for clarification on pricing and availability.

On its US store the company writes: “Our vision was to blend the fingerprint reader into a keyboard, so it would appear to be any other key,” the company says.

“We iterated relentlessly to improve each layer, making sure they came together to create a flawless typing experience that felt like any other key.”

Microsoft’s approach follows Apple’s decision to build Touch ID into the TouchBar on the new MacBook Pro. However, Cupertino is yet to announce a version of its $99 Magic Keyboard that has the functionality built in.

Speaking of Apple, Microsoft took a pot-shot at its rival this week, accusing Tim Cook's troops of copying the Surface Pro range with its iPad Pro hybrid models.

Microsoft general manager for Surface Ryan Gavin told Business Insider: "Think about it, if we had been looking at [Apple] we wouldn't have made a product like Surface Pro or Surface Book.

"We have been learning and perfecting our products in the 2-in-1 category for years now, [but] when Surface initially launched everyone was skeptical, including them. And then they followed, and the iPad Pro is a clear example of that."

After years of chasing its dust, is Microsoft currently out-innovating Apple? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.