Microsoft’s HomeHub could give every Windows 10 PC an Echo rival

Microsoft is working on a new HomeHub feature that will bring Amazon Echo-like functionality to Windows 10 PCs.

A host of internal concepts, spied by The Verge, explain how the family-centric hub will show shared calendars, apps and notes.

According to the report the hub can also be used to control smart home devices from the likes of Philips Hue, SmartThings and Wink, using Cortana voice commands.

The concept images on show, also display a central welcome screen (above) featuring upcoming calendar events and what looks like an incoming call from Grandma.

The report suggests it’ll be primarily designed for kitchen PCs with smaller displays, but is also working with major hardware manufacturers to design PCs around this new feature.

HP and Lenovo will have all-in-one PCs ready for Christmas that feature wake-up through Cortana voice commands and the new welcome screen.

It could also be the central interface for future Windows 10 devices that are more like the touchscreen-enabled Amazon Echo Show announced on Tuesday.

Microsoft Build kicks off tomorrow so there’s a chance we could hear something during the keynote.

Otherwise the firm is holding an event in China on May 23 where an announcement could be more likely.

Just yesterday, the first Cortana-based Echo rival from Harman Karmon was announced, with a release planned for this autumn.

While Amazon, Google and now Microsoft continue to press on in this space, one wonders when Apple will finally pull the trigger?

Is Apple waiting too long to get in on the act? Share your thoughts in the comments below.