Microsoft rolls out a change Xbox fans have been waiting years for

Xbox Live gamers can now add custom Gamerpics to their profiles, thanks to a new software update rolling out today.

The long-awaited change has been trialled by insiders since March and now custom images can be added within clubs and club backgrounds as well as Gamerpics.

The images can be customised through the Xbox itself, the apps for iOS/Android and on a Windows 10 PC.

Elsewhere the ‘fan feedback’ focused update brings co-streaming within Microsoft’s Mixer service on Xbox One.

Up to three friends can now broadcast together “to create a shared, multi-view experience,” Xbox Live chief Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hyrb wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Microsoft is also rolling out a neat feature that maps individual controllers to Xbox Live accounts.

So, if your household has multiple gamers using their own pad, turning on that controller will automatically sign them into the online portal.

“Once linked, we’ll sign-in to your Xbox with that profile when that controller turns on, and you’ll be ready to play.”

Finally, Microsoft is adding new user-generated tournaments for Xbox One's Killer Instinct game.

Does today's update address some of your Xbox Live wishes? Drop us a line in the comments sections below.