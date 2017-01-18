Microsoft resorts to trashing ‘outdated’ Windows 7 in new Windows 10 push

Microsoft’s aggressive efforts to move consumers and businesses to Windows 10 have now stretched to issuing warnings to those persisting with Windows 7.

According to the firm’s German arm, Windows 7 is no longer able to meet modern technology requirements and high security standards.

Markus Nitschke, head of Windows at Microsoft Germany, said the legacy OS will pose a risk to those who don’t navigate towards an upgrade in good time.

Explaining Microsoft’s decision to discontinue support for Windows 10 by 2020, Nitschke said (via Geekwire): “Today, [Windows 7] does not meet the requirements of modern technology, nor the high security requirements of IT departments."

Nitschke said the OS is based-upon “long-outdated security architectures,” and claimed those still using Windows 7 in three years “are faced with enormous dangers."

“As early as in Windows XP, we saw that companies should take early steps to avoid future risks or costs.”

Nitschke pushed the ‘cutting edge’ functionality and security benefits of Windows 10, including new innovations like Windows Hello that enables users to use biometrics to log on.

“Alternately With Windows 10, we offer our customers the highest level of security and functionality at the cutting edge. At the same time, customers change as easily as ever,” he said.

Microsoft has sold over 400 million Windows 7 licenses since its release in 2009. Recent figures have suggested the software still costs a 48% market share.

As of December last year, it still doubled Windows 10’s share, which currently sits at 24%

Microsoft certainly has its work cut out to significantly reduce that number by the time Windows 7 becomes completely obsolete at the end of the decade.

What’s new in Windows 10?

Are you stubbornly persisting with Windows 7? Explain your reasons in the comments sections below.