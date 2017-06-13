Microsoft reckons PS4 Pro isn’t an Xbox One X rival

Microsoft’s Xbox chief says he doesn’t see the PS4 Pro as a competitor to the Xbox One X.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Xbox boss Phil Spencer responded to the question of whether he was concerned about the Xbox One X costing $100 more than the PS4 Pro with the following: “I look at Pro as more of a competitor to [Xbox One] S than I do to Xbox One X. This is a true 4K console. If you just look at the specs of what this box is, it’s in a different league than any other console that’s out there.”

When Microsoft unveiled the console at E3 2017 this week, Spencer described the machine as “the world’s most powerful games console”. Speaking during the interview, he put the Xbox One X’s lead over the PS4 down to the impressive hardware and wide roster of launch games.

Sony's PS4 Pro

“When I think about techniques to somehow manufacture a 4K screen like what some other consoles try to do, this is different than that,” Spencer explained. "This is 40% more GPU. The amount of RAM we have in this, the speed of the RAM, the speed of the hard drive, the reaction we’re getting from developers...”

He continued: “Having Patrick [Soderlund, EA executive] show Anthem at the end of our show, which looked fantastic, opening with Forza, but having third-party validation.”

Microsoft announced that there would be at least 42 games available for the Xbox One X, of which 22 will be offered on a console-exclusive basis.

“When I stood there and went through Final Fantasy and Resident Evil and Ghost Recon and Rocket League, those assets that were running behind me were all in 4K because those developers are having to do to get to 4K, and they can spend the extra headroom they have and time to perfect the game they want to build,” Spencer told Eurogamer.

He added: “That’s why we’re able to say, over 30 games will have 4K updates for Xbox One X when we launch it. That’s going to be fantastic. Third-party support’s been great.”

