Microsoft offers Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition for just £29

Calling all Xbox One gamers: Microsoft has a cracking deal on a game from one of the biggest video gaming franchises ever.

The Microsoft Store has listed the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition for sale on Xbox One at just £29.99

That’s a real bargain price considering that this is the Legacy Edition; we weren’t able to find that particular version of the game for below £34.99, with most retailers selling it at between £40 to £50.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is a first-person shooter than was released in November last year. It’s the 13th instalment in the Call of Duty series, and boasts a futuristic sci-fi war setting.

The Legacy Edition version of the game comes with a remastered version of the hugely popular Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007), which is titled Modern Warfare Remastered.

We gave Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare a 3.5/5 score in our review, praising the game’s very enjoyable campaign, stunning appearance, and superb voice acting.

Here’s our verdict:

"I’m genuinely saddened that Infinite Warfare’s multiplayer doesn’t stack up to previous entries, as every year I look forward to jumping back into Call of Duty and spending a good few months shooting up stuff. The fact that another game comes in the box that is better than Infinite Warfare in almost every way is pretty damning. It's still one of the best shooters ever made, but a game that has come out a decade later should still be able to compete."

"A solid campaign and the excellent "Zombies" mode will see people stick around for a good while, but it won’t be long before buyers of the Legacy Edition switch over to Modern Warfare Remastered for good."

Have you spotted any great gaming deals recently? Let us know in the comments.