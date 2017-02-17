Microsoft looks to offset Brexit price hikes with free Surface goodies

Earlier in the week, Microsoft confirmed it would be increasing prices across its Surface range in response to Brexit, with devices like the Surface Book costing up to £400 more. Now, the company is looking to soften the blow by bundling in free insurance and an Office subscription.

The new deal is available to buyers of most Surface devices in the UK – the cheapest Surface Pro 4, which didn't get a Brexit-related price hike, is exempt from the offer.

Snap up a new Surface by March 1, 2017, and you'll get a two-year Microsoft Complete insurance plan thrown in for free.

The company says its plan, which normally costs £219 for the Surface Book and £149 for the Surface Pro 4, covers "accidents, product malfunctions and technical support whenever you need."

On top of that, Microsoft is also throwing in a one-year Office 365 Home subscription, which would normally set you back £79.99.

That brings the total value of the deal to (up to) £300, which isn't too shabby. You'll find it listed as a 'Limited Time Offer' on Microsoft's UK store.

Still, many of us would probably prefer not waking up to new Brexit price hikes every other day...

Will this deal make you reconsider buying a Surface device, or is the price now just too steep? Let us know in the comments below.