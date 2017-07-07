Microsoft just teased a brand new Xbox feature on Twitter

You’ll soon be able to capitalise on the generosity of your dearly beloved Xbox comrades thanks to an upcoming feature that lets you gift games.

Today, if you want to gift someone an Xbox One game, you’ll need to go out to the local store, buy a copy, and hand it over – who has time for that? Alternatively, you could purchase a download code and send it across, or even get an Amazon order shipped directly to their house, but these are all roundabout methods that Microsoft could (and soon will) easily circumvent.

Responding to a Twitter post that asked “How far off are we from getting the ability to gift a new purchase for a friend?”, Microsoft’s Corporate VP for Xbox Mike Ybarra said: “Not far!”

Here’s the Twitter thread:

This is the first official confirmation that game gifting is fast-approaching for Xbox, which will be a major boon to all players who have longed to share the joy of gaming – and have been willing to cough up some dosh to do so.

It’s not an unprecedented move in the world of gaming, either; PC gaming platform Steam has long offered users the ability to gift games. It’s an easy way for platform operators to boost revenue, as games can be purchased for people who might otherwise not be able to afford them. Overall, it will mean more games are being sold, which is good news for everyone in gaming.

Unfortunately, Microsoft hasn’t set a firm date for the release of this new feature, but we’ll update you when we know more.

What new features would you like to see added to Xbox One? Let us know in the comments.