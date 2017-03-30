Microsoft is selling its own version of the Samsung Galaxy S8

Microsoft has announced it is to sell custom versions of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, momentarily giving us kittens at the thought it would be running Windows Mobile.

Now we’ve recovered from that little scare, we can tell you the Microsoft Edition will still run Android, but will simply make it easier to access Microsoft services.

According to a ZDNet report, the Microsoft Edition will need to be unboxed and connected to the in-store Wi-Fi.

From there, it will be “automatically populated” with core apps like Office, OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook, Skype and more.

Of course, many Microsoft apps are already pre-installed on Android devices as part of arrangements made with 31 hardware partners. How this experience will be different on the Microsoft Edition S8 remains to be seen.

Apparently, Microsoft is only planning to sell the device in the United States, via its own brick-and-mortar stores, with pre-sales commencing today.

Both will be available to purchase in store at Microsoft Store locations on April 21.

"Microsoft Store is committed to empowering its customers to achieve more through Office and Microsoft applications," the firm said in a statement.

“The new device customisation is an example of bringing together Microsoft applications on more devices so customers can work, play and connect from their pockets."

Samsung, of course, took a leaf out of Microsoft’s own playbook this week when announcing the DeX platform to sit alongside the Galaxy S8.

Related: What is Samsung DeX?

When users dock their S8 with DeX, and bundle in a monitor and keyboard, it’ll transform it into a PC, much like Continuum, which is widely regarded as Windows 10 Mobile’s best feature.

Will you be snapping up the Galaxy S8 when it goes on sale next month? Which feature are you most looking forward to trying? Share your thoughts in the comments below.