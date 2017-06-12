Microsoft is finally allowing Brits to design their own Xbox One controllers

The Xbox Design Lab has finally launched in the UK, making it possible for gamers to pick and choose colours and finishes for their Xbox One game pads.

The pads, which were announced at E3 last year and have been shipping in the US since August, are finally coming to Europe.

Brits get first dibs on the £69.99 pads, which offer over 8 million possible colour combinations. It’s also possible to add metallic finish to the D-Pad and triggers and rubberised grips for an extra few quid.

As well as offering a free hand with colors and finishes, Microsoft is also serving up a number of options inspired by games like Minecraft, Forza Motorsport 7 and Madden 18.

The Design Lab pads are available now with free shipping. They’ll roll out in Germany and France before the summer’s out.

You can access the newly-launched Xbox Design Lab UK page here.

Before you get your design had on, be sure to check out our Xbox One X video from E3 2017, currently ongoing in LA.

Will you be grabbing a new Xbox One X or have you been put off by the price? Let us know below.