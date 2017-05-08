Microsoft’s Invoke Cortana speaker is ‘coming soon’ – reveal imminent?

A new speaker built by Harman Kardon and powered by Microsoft’s Cortana is nearly ready to launch, it seems.

Last year, Harman teased a new speaker that would feature Microsoft’s digital assistant, Cortana. We haven’t heard much since then however – until today, anyway. Harman has a launched a dedicated webpage that explains how the ‘Invoke’ speaker is “coming Fall 2017”. Curiously however, the webpage appears to have been removed at the time of writing.

Based on images shown on the site, the Invoke speaker features a tall cylindrical design that’s not hugely different from the Amazon Echo, the biggest smart speaker rival. And just like the Echo, the Invoke provides 360-degree sound. What’s more, it can also make and receive calls via Microsoft-owned Skype – no surprises there, mind.

We’re guessing that Microsoft will unveil the speaker properly at its annual Build developer conference, which is due to kick off in Washington state this week. The conference runs from May 10 to May 12, and will almost certainly see the debut of some new software and hardware. However, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed that this will be the case, so stay tuned.

In any case, it’s no surprise that Microsoft is developing a smart speaker, given the continuing success of the Amazon Echo, which launched back in 2014. Even Google has got in on the action with the recent debut of its Google Home smart speaker, running on the company's Google Assistant software. And there’s no shortage of rumours suggesting that Apple is nearly ready to unveil a smart speaker powered by Siri, the digital assistant that iPhone and iPad users will already be familiar with.

We’ll be reporting on all the news from Microsoft Build so check out TrustedReviews on Wednesday for the latest.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a smart speaker and don't want to wait for the Microsoft Invoke, your best two options right now are the Amazon Echo and the Google Home:

What do you think of the Harman Kardon Invoke speaker? Let us know in the comments.