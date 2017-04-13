Microsoft introduces new digital refund service on Xbox One

Microsoft has begun testing out a new self-service refund system for digital titles on Xbox One.

Seemingly modelled after the process found on Valve’s Steam service, the new feature is currently exclusive for alpha testers on Microsoft’s console.

If the feature happens to receive a wide release in the future, players will have two weeks after purchasing a digital title to request a full refund. However, your playtime must remain under two hours.

First surfacing on Reddit thanks to members of the Xbox Insider programme, it appears Microsoft has “nothing further to share” in terms of when public users might see the feature. It's great to see Microsoft introducing such a thing, though. An ideal way to diversify your gaming tastes without breaking the bank.

You can find Microsoft’s full statement on the self-refund system below:

“We’re always looking for new ways to improve the customer experience and regularly release new features into the Insider Program to encourage and foster fan feedback, which helps us test and refine features before they reach general availability. Earlier today, we enabled self-serve refund pilot testing for digital content via the Xbox and Windows Insider Programs and this testing is presently limited to select Insider members. Insiders can learn more about the criteria for claiming digital refunds via the Insider Hub. Beyond that, we have nothing further to share.”

