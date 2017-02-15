Microsoft’s Surface Book is the latest device to experience a Brexit-induced price bump

After the increase was first spotted here, Microsoft confirmed it had hiked up the price of its models due to the currency changes that resulted from the UK's vote to leave the European Union last year.

The rise of around 11% means that the following prices now apply:

Surface Book 128GB / Intel Core i5 - 8GB — NOW £1,449

Surface Book 256GB / Intel Core i5 - 8GB / dGPU — NOW £1,849

Surface Book 256GB / Intel Core i7 - 8GB / dGPU — NOW £1,999

Surface Book 512GB / Intel Core i7 - 16GB / dGPU — NOW £2,399

Surface Book 1TB / Intel Core i7 - 16GB / dGPU — NOW £3,049

“In response to a recent review we are adjusting the British pound prices of some of our hardware and consumer software in order to align to market dynamics,” a spokeswoman said. “For indirect sales where our products and services are sold through partners, final prices will continue to be determined by them.”

If you’re quick, it’s still possible to snap one up at the original price from plenty of third-party retailers. It’s unclear how long that will last, however, so if you want a Surface Book at the original prices the advice is to act as soon as possible.

Microsoft is not even the first company this week to bump up its prices due to Brexit-linked currency fluctuations. Sonos increased the price of its luxury speakers by up to 25% and the likes of Razer, Dell, and Apple have all imposed price increases over the past few months in the wake of Brexit.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Book review

Has the price increase persuaded you not to buy a Surface Book? Let us know in the comments below