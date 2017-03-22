Microsoft quietly readies Xbox One for full Dolby Atmos support

The latest preview update for Xbox Insiders in the Alpha ring programme is a minor one, but it quietly features one juicy nugget of information. Is Microsoft getting closer to rolling out full Dolby Atmos support for the Xbox One?

At present, the Xbox One features Dolby Atmos audio, but only when using its Blu-ray player.

However, Microsoft has previously promised that full support is coming to Xbox One gaming this year – and Windows 10, for that matter – and it appears to be making progress.

The latest Alpha ring release notes reveal (H/T On MSFT):

"The Audio output page is under construction and some of the new settings are not yet functional. New support is planned for Dolby Atmos for home theater, Dolby Atmos for headphones, and more in upcoming builds. An announcement will be made when these new features are ready to try out; enabling these settings now will have no effect."

The update – which is build number 15063 – also features a handful of bug fixes, but not as many as previous builds, leading some to speculate that it's actually Microsoft's RTM candidate ahead of the Creators Update release this spring.

If you're in the Alpha ring, you can find build 15063 by navigating to Settings > System > Updates, but note that as Microsoft says in its release note, the new Dolby Atmos support isn't quite ready for public testing yet.

Still, it's always worth having the latest patches, and you'll likely be front of the queue when Atmos support does goes live, so check it out today.

When will Microsoft roll out full Dolby Atmos support for the Xbox One? Share your predictions in the comments below.