Microsoft has smuggled some sneaky ads into the Windows 10 Creators update

The Windows 10 Creators Update is arriving in April, and along with a range of new additions it looks like there'll be a range of new adverts, too.

Winaero has reported that recommended apps will now appear in the Share pane, which appears when you share a file from Explorer, or content from any other installed app.

Whereas before a list of other available installed apps would appear in the Share window, it looks like the Creators Update will add icons for apps you can install from the Windows Store.

The Share box will also now appear in the middle of the screen, as opposed to in a sidebar, as it does in the current version of Windows 10.

Twitter user Vitor Mikaelson first spotted the change, posting a screenshot of the new Share box to his account complete with the new 'Install' option below the Box app.

Windows already allows users to disable ads on the lock screen, so it could be there's an option to turn off these promoted apps in the Share box, too.

It's also unclear whether there'll be more than just one spot for promoted apps in the Share box, as the screenshot shows, but we're hoping users will be able to decide for themselves.

We'll find out in April, when the Creators Update is due to arrive, bringing with it a host of upgrades including improvements for the Edge browser and Cortana.

Elsewhere, it looks like Windows Insiders will no longer be faced with the notorious Blue Screen of Death when the operating system encounters a major error.

The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 comes with a green alternative instead. As the release notes state: "In an effort to more easily distinguish Windows Insider reports vs the reports of those on production builds, we've updated the bugcheck page (blue screen) to be green," Microsoft said in the build's release notes.

"Released versions of Windows 10 will continue to have the classic blue color, including the final release of the Windows 10 Creators Update."

Let us know what you think of the promoted Share box apps in the comments.