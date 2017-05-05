Surface Phone incoming? Microsoft reveals second May event to launch 'what's next'

Hot on the heels of the launch of the Surface Laptop and Windows 10 S, Microsoft has revealed plans to hold another event on May 23 in China. Could the Surface Phone be incoming?

The Redmond-based company officially announced the Shanghai #MicrsoftEvent by way of a blog post, inviting you to see "what's next" for the firm.

It also tweeted out the news.

More intriguing still was an Instagram post from Panos Panay, Microsoft's Surface division boss, which he hashtagged with #Surface.

That should leave little doubt that more Surface hardware is indeed incoming and, after recent comments made by CEO Satya Nadella that Microsoft's next smartphone effort wouldn't "look like phones today," the oft-rumoured Surface Phone is one possibility.

The most likely candidate, however, might be the Surface Pro 5, which has previously been linked with a spring 2017 launch.

The Shanghai #MicrosoftEvent will take place on May 23 at 7pm local time, which will work out as 12pm BST / 7am EDT.

What do you think Microsoft has up its sleeve for May 23?