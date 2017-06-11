Microsoft E3 Press Conference 2017: All the big news and announcements

E3 2017 has begun, and Microsoft is preparing to lauch its next console - Xbox Scorpio. Of course, we’re also expecting plenty of fantastic games to be revealed as part of Xbox One’s currently lacking library.

Here's everything you need to know about today's biggest E3 presentation.

Microsoft E3 press conference – As it happens

2247: Minecraft is embracing crossplay across consoles, mobile and PC. Player-made skins, maps and servers are being implemented into the experience itself going forward. Fall 2017 will see 4K update for Xbox One X, too. Get ready for SUPER DUPER GRAPHICS. Their words, not ours...

2245: The Darwin Project is shown off for the first time. A strange, somewhat surreal cel-shaded outing with an injection of e-sports for good measure. Check it out below:

2238: After a brief showing at last year's conference, State of Decay 2 gets an extensive new trailer alongside a release date: Spring 2018. It looks similar to the first outing, albeit with a crisper visual flair and truly massive open world.

2237: Deep Rock Galactic is a four-player mining/spider shooter that will have you and your friends teaming up together. Looks a little odd, but super fun!

2235: PC megahit PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds is coming exclusively to Xbox One and Xbox One X. It'll be receiving a special update to provide players with unique visual enhancements, too.

2228: Now we're getting a decent look at the title in action. The world looks positively massive, and you'll be able to take direct control of an actual eagle to target enemies and scout out potentially dangerous environments. A nice little twist to the usual tailing missions. AC: Origins is coming on October 27.

2225: Assassin's Creed: Origins, after many rumours and speculation, is finally confirmed! The stealth franchise is making a welcome return later this year. This new installment will add more detail than ever before with newly-implemented RPG systems that build upon the tried-and-tested gameplay formula.

2218: 4A Games' is the next major title, Metro Exodus, has taken the stage, running in-engine on Xbox One X. It appears to be an open-world sequel to Metro: Last Light.

2215: Forza Motorsport 7 is being played on stage with a visually-striking demo on the streets of Dubai. Forza 7 runs at a native 4K and a "rock solid" 60 frames per second on Xbox One X. Forza Motorsport 7 is coming to Xbox One on October 3rd.

2211: The first game to turn its head at Microsoft's conference is the one and only Forza Motorsport 7. Running at full 4K on Xbox One X, it looks ruddy gorgeous. Keeping up with traditions, Microsoft has only gone and brought an actual supercar on stage.

2207: We're onto a bunch of fancy technical talk now, and it seems Xbox One X truly is the most powerful console we've ever seen. Microsoft is yet to announce details on a price yet, though. All current Xbox One accessories, games and more will work with Xbox One X. Your game library will also look and perform better on the new platform.

2205: Xbox Scorpio is now known as Xbox One X, launching worldwide on November 7th.

Microsoft E3 press conference time – when is it?

Microsoft is bringing out its big guns early with the official reveal of Xbox Scorpio

Microsoft’s E3 press conference will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm BST.

Related: Xbox Scorpio vs PS4

We’ll be reporting on the event as it happens, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay in the loop!

Microsoft E3 Press Conference Live Stream – Where can I watch it?

You can watch all the action as it unfolds from Microsoft's YouTube, Twitch, and even through your Xbox One. Microsoft has confirmed the briefing will be over 90 minutes long in order to cram in a ludicrious collection of new games.

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games

Well, we’ll definitely see more of State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves, and the one and only Crackdown 3. Microsoft’s first-party library is somewhat lacking at the moment, and E3 would be the perfect opportunity to prove naysayers wrong, with a punchy array of new titles to look forward to.

Microsoft E3 Press Conference Wishlist – What we want to see

Showcasing existing games such as Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3 in full 4K will no doubt impress, but we’d rather see new IP take the spotlight over experiences we’ve already had. Bolstering the Scorpio reveal with a lovely little look at Forza Motorsport 7 would show that Microsoft’s new console is far more than a pretty face.

Beyond the usual suspects of Forza, Gears, and Halo, it’s difficult to predict exactly which games Microsoft may have up its sleeve. In a way, this unpredictability could work in its favour. Xbox Scorpio might be the most powerful console ever, but it’s nothing without a collection of games to back it up.

What’s on your wishlist for Microsoft at E3 this year? Let us know in the comments.