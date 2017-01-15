Microsoft confirms Windows 10 Game Mode coming in Creators Update

Microsoft's detailed some of the new features coming to Windows 10 with the release of the Creators Update, including a new mode that prioritises game performance.

The announcment came in a blog post that also detailed a few other new gaming-related features coming to Xbox and Windows 10. Alongside the new Game Mode, there's also going to be more of a focus on providing easy access to the Microsoft-owned streaming service Beam on both platforms without needing to install any additional software.

Microsoft's also adding new features to make it easier to find friends and stay in touch across Xbox Live, as well as new tournament options - including the ability to create your own within Arena on Xbox Live for supported games.

While Microsoft didn't detail exactly how the Game Mode would improve performance, if the company follows the same model used on Android devices by apps like Samsung's Game Tools, it'll suppress any background, non-gaming tasks to minimize the impact on performance, as well as providing other game-related options.

The new build of the Creators Update is rolling out to Windows Insiders now, but there's still no set date for a general release.

