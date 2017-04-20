Microsoft commits to Windows 10 updates every March and September

With the Creators Update now out in the wild, Microsoft is already hard at work on the next major Windows 10 update, promised for September.

Now the firm has gone a step further and confirmed bi-annual updates will be released every March and September throughout Windows 10’s lifespan.

“Windows is committing to a predictable twice-per-year feature release schedule, targeting September and March of each year,” the company wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

The firm says each of these releases will be supported for 18 months after its release.

Microsoft’s commitment to “predictable” updates makes it easier for consumers to know when the next big features are coming, and advantageous for OEMs hoping to ensure the latest version of the software ships with their PCs.

Related: Best laptops 2017

“We’ve also heard our customers want more predictability and simplicity from this update servicing model to help make deployments and updates of Microsoft products easier,” Microsoft wrote.

However, it also puts pressure on Microsoft’s software teams to hit the targets each March and September.

The company has said in the past Windows 10 may be the last full-on desktop version of Windows. So, these bi-annual updates will enable the company to continue building upon the base architecture year after year.

The approach is similar to Apple’s with macOS. The OS formerly known as Mac OS X was first released in 2001 and has been built upon with twelve major updates since.

Are you impressed with the new features offered by the Creators Update? Share your thoughts in the comments below.