Microsoft cans troubled Xbox One exclusive Scalebound

Xbox One gamers have one less exclusive to look forward to, with Microsoft confirming the troubled fantasy RPG Scalebound has been cancelled.

Microsoft Studios moved to confirm the news after multiple reports on Monday claimed the Platinum Games-built title, unveiled way back in June 2014, was dead in the water.

In a statement, Microsoft said: “After careful deliberation, Microsoft Studios has come to the decision to end production for Scalebound.

“We're working hard to deliver an amazing lineup of games to our fans this year, including Halo Wars 2, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves and other great experiences."

What these other great experiences are remain to be seen, but we’re sure to hear more about them as we approach E3 2017 this summer.

The dragon-themed Scalebound, which had been under the direction of Hideki Kamiya, had also been scheduled for release on Windows 10, with support for cross play.

Following a troubled 2016, the Scalebound team stopped posting social media updates in September, suggesting the writing was already on the wall.

Will the absence of Scalebound puncture a hole in your 2017 gaming plans? Share your thoughts in the comments below.