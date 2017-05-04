Microsoft adds a major reason to choose Windows 10 S over Chromebooks

Microsoft’s Windows 10 S has certainly set the cat among the proverbial pigeons in the budget laptop space.

The slimmed down version of Windows 10 will compete directly with Google’s Chrome OS and the Chromebook range with a solid focus on the education market.

As part of this edict, Microsoft has decided to lock down the OS and allow only installs from the Windows Store.

This both limits its potential and gives it a potential leg up on Chromebook.

In a clear case of the latter, Microsoft has announced the full fat desktop version of Office (the Win32 software) is coming to the Windows Store.

That means folks will be able to use it offline, unlike Chromebook users who’re restricted to Office Online.

The announcement was made at the Microsoft EDU event on Tuesday, but it flew under the radar given the launch of Windows 10 S and the Windows Surface Laptop.

It’s great news for those considering the switch to Windows 10 S.

Given the Windows Store isn’t the most densely populated app store on earth and it’s the only game in town, Microsoft has played a smart hand here.

Where do you stand on the Chrome OS vs Windows 10 S debate? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.