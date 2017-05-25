Micro Machines are making a big comeback next month

Micro Machines World Series is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on June 23, Codemasters has announced.

The beloved miniature series hasn’t seen a gaming adaptation in over a decade, and to celebrate the release date announcement we have an all new gameplay trailer.

Judging by the sheer madness of the above trailer, waiting 11 long years might have been worth it. The same sense of local multiplayer mayhem remains untouched, too.

Micro Machines World Series introduces a bunch of new tracks, some of which are direct remasters of classic playgrounds.

Related: Xbox Scorpio latest news

Levels range from kitchen tables to ouija boards to hungry hippos. World Series also has 12 different cars to choose from, all of which can be customised with new parts and skills.

That’s considerably less than the 750 vehicles featured in Micro Machines V4, although many of those lacked any sense of unique control beyond their appearance.

Did you play Micro Machines back in the day? Let us know in the comments.